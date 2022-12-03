Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin present quarterly salary donation to Pathways in Petersburg on November 30, 2022. Official photo by Christian Martinez, Office of the Governor.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today announced that they would donate his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg. Pathways began in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and changed its name in 2008 to serve people from low-income backgrounds in Petersburg and the surrounding region. Since 2001, Pathways has provided workforce development training, life skills coaching, and financial education to participants from low-income backgrounds.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

“Focusing on workforce preparedness, particularly of young Virginians, is an essential endeavor,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like Juanita Epps leading these efforts.”