- DynaGlo propane heater $100, 4 truck Goodyear tires Size 16’s on 8 lug rims 150 obo 757-710-0645
Got 4 good used tires. Size: 215,65, R16. Asking price: $100 for all 4 or Best Offer. 757- 710-2620
- 2007 Mazda 3 $4,250 firm 442-735-6078
- For sale stove pipes, Blue tick hound to rehome, pair of propane tanks $30 757-710-5507 ask for John
- 1994 Econoline Ford van $2,750 757-710-5451
- 2 utility trailers for sale, set of 5 tires on jeep rims 254/75-17, 2 camper shells w/bins 757-894-5713
- 10’x17′ canopy $100 757-894-2267
- LF custom stair builder 609-658-3777
- Childs bike $15, pecans $5 per bucket 757-665-6279
- 55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells 757-505-6863
- 1950’s compound bow for sale like new $150 757-665-5415
- AR-15 rifle w/scope $900 obo 757-894-6319
- LTB 6 laying hens, 1 rooster, cloths dryer 757-710-4597
- Free scrap metal first come 757-678-3619
- Mechanics utility bed 9’x80″$250 562-338-5540
- 1996 Chevy p/u needs transmission work $2,500 757-709-8480
- LF 20′ metal storage building 757-710-0810
- Exercize bike $30 obo 757-442-2203
