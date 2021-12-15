Photo caption: Delaney Wessels (left) presents her coloring book to Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. CEO Matt Clay. The coloring book is designed to help younger children feel less anxious about certain medical procedures.

Fifteen-year-old Delaney Wessels of Bloxom, VA, has undergone numerous medical tests and procedures during her young life. “When this process started for me, I was scared of almost all of the tests and equipment. It was all so new and overwhelming,” Delaney says. When her Girl Scout Troup, Troup 137 led by Kim Whitelock, discussed earning a community service Silver Award Delaney decided to share her experiences to help others in the same situation. Girl Scout Silver Awards require 50 hours community service in support of a sustainable project.

Delaney designed a coloring book to help younger children feel less anxious about certain medical procedures. New Church, VA, resident and fellow Girl Scout Abbey Whitelock, age 12, helped her with the illustrations and Delaney’s troop helped cover the printing costs for the first run of coloring books. Delaney has presented some of these books to Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc., Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and UVA Children’s Hospital Child Life Department to give to young patients. If more coloring books are needed, Delaney is committed to providing them. “I would be willing to work toward funding more copies,” she said.

“We are touched by this young lady’s efforts to help other children who find themselves facing medical tests and procedures,” said Rural Health CEO Matt Clay. “And we are happy to have this helpful coloring book to share.”

People interested in the coloring book can reach Delaney at abwessells@gmail.com.

.