Pictured from left to right: Major Jones, Chad Kellam, Joe O’Hara, Bridgett O’Hara, Blake Johnson, Tommy Hines, Navy SEAL Foundation CEO Robin King, Cheketa Fitzgerald, Darryl Liliston, Debbie Shrieves, Shelby Lewis, Dana Floyd, Mark Franko, Navy SEAL Foundation Director Of Special Events Christina Alvarez, Ken Blair and Will Leland.

Approximately 15 volunteers and sponsors with the 10th Annual Island House Oyster Roast traveled to theNavy SEAL Foundation headquarters in Virginia Beach Thursday to deliver the check for the proceeds raised by the event.

The Island House’s Blake Johnson handed a check for $326,131 to the Navy SEAL Foundation CEO Robin King.

The 10th annual Island House Oyster Roast benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation was a resounding success. Approximately 2,000 people attended, which included all you can eat BBQ, oysters and clams. The event featured entertainment by the Brothers Osbourne, who were just awarded Country Duo of the year at the Country Music Awards. The brothers were raised in Kent, Maryland and at the event remarked as children they would go on family vacations at Cherrystone Campground.

“I simply cannot overstate my gratitude for the hard work and long hours(months!) put in by so many to pull this event off,” said Island House owner and event organizer Blake Johnson. “Because of everyone who made it become a reality, attended or sponsored the event, we were able to raise $326,131 to be donated to the Foundation all while increasing tourism on the Shore, raising tax revenue and allowing so many to have a great time.“

