Jo Savage West, 95, wife of Charles E. West and a resident of Birdsnest, VA passed away December 14, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley, Virginia. She was born in Painter, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Joseph Leonard Savage and Mattie Berry Savage. She graduated from Central High School in 1944. Jo was a devoted member of Red Bank Baptist Church and its senior member.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Charles E. West of 68 years. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Phyllis Graham and her husband Jeff of Morehead City, North Carolina and Martha Hennessey and her husband Rod of Bells Neck, Virginia. Her grandchildren include Carter Magette and his wife, Angel of Birdsnest, Virginia, Merianne Grigoriciuc and her husband, Sorin of Morehead City, North Carolina, Connor Hennessey of Cheriton, Virginia and Patrick Hennessey of Washington, DC. Her great-grandchildren include Charlie, Ava, Haley, Alex, and Cooper. She was predeceased by three sisters, Etta Rice, Mary Tilghman and Margaret Mears and by her brother, Bill Savage.

Jo was the Office Manager of the family farm business for over 30 years, She was a civic volunteer for the Elections Board, a member of the Eastern Star and the Frances Jones Circle at Red Bank Church.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John M. Robertson officiating. Interment will follow in the Red Bank Cemetery. Family will join friends at the Doughty Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions may be made in Jo’s memory to Red Bank Baptist Church c/o Linda Mehne, 11443 Harmanson Cir, Machipongo, VA 23405.

Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.