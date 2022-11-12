Several towns on the Eastern Shore, mainly in Accomack County, not have enough candidates for the six town council seats. Several towns did had four candidates or less for the six available slots.

The following is from Accomack County Registrar Angel White and Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn.

Accomac

Accomac’s final seat on the town council will be filled by Joe White. White received 14 write in votes.

Hallwood

Hallwood only fielded 3 candidates on the ballot for Town Council. The three citizens who received the most write in votes were Yvonne and Harvey Elliot, who each received four votes. Timothy Claugherty will fill the sixth seat with two write in votes.

Onancock

Incumbent Mayor Fletcher Fosque will retain his seat after getting 274 votes in his write in campaign.

Onley

Onley’s final two spots on the town council will be filled by Brian Corbin, who received 27 votes, and Katelyn Hill, who received 25. Current Mayor Matt Hart did run a last second write in campaign, but only garnered 17 write in votes.

Keller

Heather Littlefield will fill the sixth seat on the Keller Town Council. She received four write in votes.

Melfa

The 6th town council seat in Melfa will be awarded to David Peffer who received four write in votes.

Painter

Barry Frey will fill the sixth seat on the Painter Town Council after receiving 10 write in votes.

Tangier Island

Tangier had four candidates on the ballot for town council. The final two will be filled by Jan Marshall and Tim Trumble. Marshall got 80 write in votes and Trumble 73.

Wachapreague

Wachapreague had five candidates on the ballot, but Donald Motto dropped out. However, he did so after the start of early voting and garnered 18 votes in the process. The fifth and sixth seats on the Wachapreague Town Council will be filled by the husband and wife duo John and Aileen Joeckel, who each received 18 write in votes.

Nassawadox

Kevon Rice will be the sixth and final member after garnering five write in votes. Rice has been notified and has accepted.