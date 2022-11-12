  1. Double bed w/ Sealy mattress VGC $85.00, Comforters & Flannel Sheets Queen & King  $25 for all  Couch VGC  $60 Call 757-824-4555
  2. German Shepard puppies need a good home $50 757-387-7713
  3. 2005 Honda Regal m/c $1,500, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2005 Popup camper $1,700 757-777-2506
  4. 2005 GMC Envoy $6,500, 2 utility trailers $500 ea. or both for $900 757-894-5713
  5. 1993 Chevy Corvette anniversary edition low mileage 804-436-7350
  6. 55 gal. steel and plastic drums, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells 8′ and 6′. LF tractor weightsw for a Kubota tractor 757-505-6863
  7. Acre of land in  Mappsville $29,000, LF a small to medium Stihl chain saw, LF someone to install microwave/range hood 757-710-5238
  8. Set of truck tires LT245/70R17 $100 757-387-7174
  9. for sale pre-lit Douglas Christmas tree 7′ $40, 3 pot slow cooker $50, rotesseri $25 410-251-9040
  10. Pair of vintage m/c saddle bags William Max brand $100 703-819-9382
  11. I Phone $55, cell phone $10  757-607-6750
  12. 1998 Ford Tarus needs work $800 410-422-8973
  13. King size mattress and wooden frame $100 757-71-4692
  14. 1997 Dodge 4×4 pickup needs transmission $2,000, scooter carrier for back of car/truck $125, Inversion table $75 757-894-0646
  15. Free scrap metal you pick up 757-709-1563