- Double bed w/ Sealy mattress VGC $85.00, Comforters & Flannel Sheets Queen & King $25 for all Couch VGC $60 Call 757-824-4555
- German Shepard puppies need a good home $50 757-387-7713
- 2005 Honda Regal m/c $1,500, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2005 Popup camper $1,700 757-777-2506
- 2005 GMC Envoy $6,500, 2 utility trailers $500 ea. or both for $900 757-894-5713
- 1993 Chevy Corvette anniversary edition low mileage 804-436-7350
- 55 gal. steel and plastic drums, 300 gal. totes, 2 camper shells 8′ and 6′. LF tractor weightsw for a Kubota tractor 757-505-6863
- Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, LF a small to medium Stihl chain saw, LF someone to install microwave/range hood 757-710-5238
- Set of truck tires LT245/70R17 $100 757-387-7174
- for sale pre-lit Douglas Christmas tree 7′ $40, 3 pot slow cooker $50, rotesseri $25 410-251-9040
- Pair of vintage m/c saddle bags William Max brand $100 703-819-9382
- I Phone $55, cell phone $10 757-607-6750
- 1998 Ford Tarus needs work $800 410-422-8973
- King size mattress and wooden frame $100 757-71-4692
- 1997 Dodge 4×4 pickup needs transmission $2,000, scooter carrier for back of car/truck $125, Inversion table $75 757-894-0646
- Free scrap metal you pick up 757-709-1563
