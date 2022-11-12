Hitting the road for the first time in November, Virginia Tech football will play at Duke on Saturday at noon ET on RSN at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Today’s matchup will be a battle of first time coaches. This past coaching cycle, the Hokies made their move first, hiring head coach Brent Pry on Nov. 30, 2021, while the Blue Devils hired a little bit later then-Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko on Dec. 10, 2021. The two never worked together at a school in their previous stops, but the two have one thing in common, as they are first-time head coaches.

Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 AM on 103.3 FM WESR with kickoff at noon.

.