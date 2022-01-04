More winter weather is on the way for the Eastern Shore.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 1:00 AM until 7:00 AM Wednesday morning, as freezing drizzle is expected overnight with the potential for a light glaze of accumulations in Accomack and Northampton Counties. This Advisory also affects inland Worcester County.

Sidewalks, roads and bridges have the potential to be very slippery and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling. Residents should also repare for possible power outages.



