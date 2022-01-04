- Eden pure electric heater excellent condition and works good, pick up only and $60 757-710-3192
- Lf late model 2005 and up ford f150 pu at reasonable price 609-780-4960
- Cubie exercise machine for sale call aft. 7 pm 442-7816
- 1973 Ford 3000 tractor $3,200 709-8480
- LF an Alexa 709-2923
- LTB Iko earth tone cedar shingles 8-9 squares, 75 gal. fish tank for sale 757-414-1393
- 3 girls bikes 678-2854
- 8 golf cart rims and tires 18×8.5 $10 ea. , set of chrome hubcaps for golf cart $20, 1/2 hp. elec. motor $250 787-8455
- 2007 200cc. Yamaha blaster $2,100 757-613-8499
- LF a car $500-600 894-8813
