  1. Eden pure electric heater excellent condition and works good, pick up only and $60 757-710-3192
  2. Lf late model 2005 and up ford f150 pu at reasonable price 609-780-4960
  3. Cubie exercise machine for sale call aft. 7 pm  442-7816
  4. 1973 Ford 3000 tractor $3,200  709-8480
  5. LF an Alexa   709-2923
  6. LTB Iko earth tone cedar shingles 8-9 squares, 75 gal. fish tank for sale 757-414-1393
  7. 3 girls bikes  678-2854
  8. 8 golf cart rims and tires 18×8.5 $10 ea. , set of chrome hubcaps for golf cart $20, 1/2 hp. elec. motor $250  787-8455
  9. 2007 200cc. Yamaha blaster  $2,100  757-613-8499
  10. LF a car $500-600  894-8813