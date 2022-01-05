The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center successfully concluded its year end financial campaign, raising over $40,000, which exceeded their goal by $15,000.

According to Executive Director, Linda Baylis Spence, the campaign was necessary as their main fall fundraising event had to be cancelled due to COVID. “We are extremely grateful to our financial partners for standing with us as we provide life-affirming services to our Eastern Shore community. The success of our financial campaign demonstrates the strong commitment of those who stand with us in our mission.”, says Spence.

The pregnancy center, which is located across from Walmart in Onley provides free and confidential services including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, car seat distribution, safe sleep options for infants, reproductive grief care and more. For information, you can call the pregnancy center at (757) 787-1119 or visit womenspregnancysupport.org.

