The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Wind Advisory for the Eastern Shore in effect from 3 AM to 4 PM Friday.

An advancing cold front is bringing a threat of severe storms to much of the southeast, including the Eastern Shore.

North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. in Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties and in Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

