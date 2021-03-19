Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. is currently vaccinating Phase 1a and Phase 1b and is now scheduling Phase 1c for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are free with no out-of-pocket costs.

Anyone in Phase 1a, 1b and 1c can call a Rural Health center to arrange for a vaccine – call the Atlantic center at 757-824-5676; the Chincoteague center at 757-336-3682; the Eastville center at 757-331-1086; or the Onley center at 757-787-7374. Shore residents do not have to be a Rural Health patient to get the vaccine. You must call to make an appointment – it is not possible to make an appointment online. Due to high demand for the COVID vaccine, significant hold times may be experienced. Please don’t hang up or you will lose your place in line.

Information on who is in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c and a list of Phase 1b medical conditions can be found in English, Spanish and Creole on the COVID-19 tab at esrh.org. Many in Phase 1b and 1c will get their vaccine where they work or live and should ask their employer for information.

Rural Health currently can only offer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is not approved for individuals under age 18. If and when other brands of vaccine are available through Rural Health the public will be notified. It is unknown if or when Rural Health will receive more Johnson & Johnson “one dose” vaccines. The best COVID vaccine is the one that is available to you.

Rural Health is vaccinating Shore residents with the “first dose” as quickly as supplies allow and “second doses” are given as close to 4 weeks after the first dose as possible. People with existing “first dose” appointments will be notified if delays occur. For those who have already received the first dose, Rural Health is currently able to provide “second doses” at scheduled vaccination appointment times. If that changes Rural Health will notify the patients affected.

