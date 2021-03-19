According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore reported 16 new COVID-19 test positives Friday morning and on additional hospitalization. Accomack County reported 14 of the test positives and the additional hospitalization and Northampton reported two new test positives. Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District reports approximately 1/3 of today’s COVID-19 test positives in Accomack are associated with a congregate setting outbreak. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 93 tests for a test positive rate of 17.2%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County has given 8,977 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,277 have received the second. In Northampton, 6,393 have received the first shot and 2,829 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,029 additional COVID-19 test positives with 603 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide remained unchanged at 853.

52 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID-19 deaths were revised downward by 42.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,221 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

