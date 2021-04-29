…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY… *Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EDT Saturday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.