Pictured: Rylee Coates sets a new Broadwater school record in the 100 meter dash.

Photos and article submitted by Gus Gustafson

Broadwater’s boy’s track and field team placed second in a ten-team field at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg on Wednesday, bested only by Norfolk Academy. The Viking girl’s team placed fifth.

Rylee Coates continued her outstanding season by setting a new school pole vault record of 7’6” and breaking her own school record in the 100 meter dash, running a 13.34. She has also set the school record in the 200 meter dash this season.

Senior Captain Gunnar Gustafson led the boys earning gold in the long jump, triple jump, pole vault , and shot put, silver in the high jump, and anchoring the bronze 4×100 meter relay. He has qualified to compete in the state meet in six events.

Brant Bloxom tied for the second highest high jump ever by a Viking boy, six feet, in just his first track meet ever. He also placed third in long jump and fourth in triple jump. Bloxom is presently the top ranked VISAA Division II high jumper in the state.

Senior Miles McIntyre vaulted a state qualifying nine feet to take second in the pole vault. Ture Gustafson placed fifth in pole vault and sixth in the 400 meter dash.

Lindsey Smith qualified for the state meet in the 100 meter hurdles. Senior Mahika Patel placed third in the 3200 meter run. Leah Smith high jumped 4’4” to place third.

Broadwater’s next meet is at home on Saturday, May 1 at 11 AM.

Ture Gustafson hands the baton to Braden Carlsen in the 4 x 400 meter relay

Gunnar Gustafson won the long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot put.

Leahy Smith (left) and Lydia Wehner complete the 100 meter dash.

Brant Bloxom cleared 6 feet to win the high jump.

