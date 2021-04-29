1.1975 Air cooled Wankle outboard motor, $700. LF Upright freezer. 2010 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, $12,000, 15k miles, excellent shape. 757-894-8118

2. Ruger 10/22 rifle, semi-automatic, includes 22 magnum 6 shot single action revolver, excellent condition, $600 firm for the pair, includes ammo. 757-894-1928

3. Craftsman snow blower in excellent shape $75. Men’s beach cruiser bike new condition $100 OBO. 609-780-4960

4. 4-new ATV TIRES AND RIMS, NEVER BEEN ON THE ROAD OR DIRT. 2-25X10X12 2-25X8X12. LUG PATTERN IS 4/110 THE BRAND IS MAXXIS. I’LL TAKE $250.00 FOR ALL. 757-894-3863

5. Looking for: 20 inch rim for a Dodge Ram pickup. A mobile home for sale or if willing to donate to a church that can be moved and converted into classrooms. 757-442-2744

6. Sleeper couch, good condition, free first come first serve. 302-531-5932 in New Church

7. 5,000 BTU air conditioner, good cold air, $75, only one year old, 757-678-6250

8. 1987 Mercedez Benz 300 Deisel, cash as is. 757-894-4493 in New Church

9. For sale Medline lightweight transport wheelchair with handbrakes, 12 inch wheels. STILL in unopened box! Model MDS808210ARE $80 OBO. Call 787-2860

10. 2008 Hyundai Tucson, $4,500. 443-523-5741

11. Eureka upright vacuum, $25. Color TV, $20. Cable box, $15. LF microwave. 757-331-2598

12. 2014 VNL Volvo in running condition asking $13,000 OBO for more info. On the truck call 757-894-5046

13. Beach Chair for Handicapped person. Large, reclining, raised foot. Balloon Tires for Sand. Used one season. Comfortable. $950 or best offer. 267-374-6455

14. 1999 Ford Escort, 4 cylinder automatic, $1,200 OBO. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent for June for around $600 a month. 410-422-8973

15. Gas powered Cub Cadet weed eater, long shaft, $75. 757-787-7969

16. Brand new in the box 12 volt pink ride on power wheels Jeep, $175. Powerwheel Ride a horse, 12 volt, barely used, $175. Baseball net you can practice pitching or hitting, brand new, $60. 443-880-1331

17. LF cement blocks. LF car port. 757-331-0586

18. LF 1 quart canning jars, round. 757-710-2567

19. For sale Northampton Coutny personal property tax books, 1782 – 1799 and 1821 – 1850, 1st edition. LF yougn mix breed dog between 8 weeks and 4 months. 757-999-0083

20. LF john Deere Deck 120 48 inch cut. 757-709-4287

21. LF John Deere hood for a LT155 lawnmower. 757-377-3689

22. 275 gallon oil tank, $75 OBO. 2 microwaves. TV stand, $20. 757-678-7483

23. Brand new blue queen sleeper sofa. Large antique dining table with 8 chairs, in OK conditino. 757-710-0961 in Pocomoke

24. Free pecanwood, call day or night. 757-414-0505

