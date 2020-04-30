There is a wind advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore of Va. and Maryland until 8 pm Thursday.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

