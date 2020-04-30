Following a day with only slight increases to the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 report, Northampton almost doubled in Thursday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, going from 36 to 64, an increase of 28 cases. Accomack County was up 35 cases bringing its overall total to 264.

Accomack County has now surpassed Harrisonburg and is the second highest case rate in Virginia. 66% of the Eastern Shore’s cases are African-American, 24% are white, 4% other and 6% are not reported. A Wednesday Washington Post article said two-thirds of the Eastern Shore’s COVID-19 positives are at the two poultry plants.

Hospitalizations for the Eastern Shore Health District remain unchanged, with 18 in Accomack County and 3 in Northampton County. Deaths from both counties also remain unchanged in Thursday’s report.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 139 tests Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 818.

Virginia also reported a large increase overall, with 852 new confirmed cases, bringing the overall total to 15,180 confirmed cases. The VDH also reports 666 probable COVID-19 cases. There were 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday morning as well, bringing the state’s overall total to 543. There are 9 COVID-19 probable deaths.

There have been 2,313 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia and 9 probable. 90,843 Virginians have been tested.

.