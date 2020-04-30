Elective surgeries and non-emergency dental work can resume on Friday, May 1, Northam announced, saying social distancing has prevented a surge of cases in hospitals. “We did this to preserve our PPE for our front line workers and our hospitals.” Northam extended the ban to May 1 last week.

Northam noted how dental issues can lead to other problems in the body, and some surgeries deemed elective can still be very important and critical to long-term health and wellness, such as some cancer treatments and knee surgeries. These procedures are also a major source of revenue for medical practices, though Northam says “this wasn’t about money,” but safety.

Referring to President Trump’s executive order concerning the poultry and meat packing industries, Northam said he hoped the federal government would help the companies provide PPE to protect the workers.

.