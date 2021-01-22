Can I get that to-go?

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission invites you to order take-out (and if you feel comfortable, dine in) once a week from February 1st through the 27th for a chance to win a $100 gift card to any local restaurant. Pick-up your order, plate it at home, or bring it to your favorite stargazing spot for a picnic date, just make sure you snap a picture and share it on Facebook and Instagram! All contestants that upload an image and tag @visitesva once a week from February 1st through the 27th will be entered to win the $100 gift card from any local restaurant of their choice.

Head to VisitESVA.com and click Eat at the top to see updated business hours and special services including take-out, curbside services, delivery, outdoor seating, and more. You can click on their website to see a menu or contact the restaurant with any inquiries directly from VisitESVA’s website. If you know of a small business that has not updated their VisitESVA.com listing, encourage them to do so!

“We want to remind folks that local restaurants and their staff still need our support during these unprecedented times,” says Robie Marsh, the Tourism Commission’s Executive Director. “Supporting the community and all the innovative small business owners in the area continue to be our top priority at the Commission. We want to launch a fun challenge that will get people connecting with those in their households, folks online, and giving back to local businesses.”

“The most exciting part of this is giving people a chance to reconnect,” says Susannah Morey, Marketing Director of the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission. “During lockdown, businesses and non-profits alike sparked campaigns to encourage connection online. These are hard times for everyone, connecting with people safely makes the difference between feeling isolated and having a sense of community and fun.”

“Everything we do at the commission is for the benefit of our community,” states Christy Betz, Assistant Executive Director, and manager of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Welcome Center at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. “The Eastern Shore is such a loving community. We are all rooting each other on and doing everything we can to provide support. COVID-19 has thrown us all a challenge, but we’re well equipped to face it when we all work together!”

You can participate in the take-out giveaway from February 1st – 27th. For updates, follow @visitesva on Instagram and Visit Eastern Shore, Virginia on Facebook.

