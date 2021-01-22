Pictured: Braodwater’s Willie Holden’s late free throws secured the win for the Vikings.

Broadwater Academy’s varsity boys basketball team remained undefeated after a close win against the Hampton Christian Warriors in Exmore Thursday night. At the end of the game, Broadwater’s Willie Holden hit a free throw that gave the Vikings a four point lead which ended up being the final score, 43-39. The Vikings were led by Holden and Bradyn Washington who both dropped 15 points in the win. Brant Bloxom added 7 points for the Vikings.

The girls lost at Hampton 48-28. Suzanna Long had a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Hannah Davis scored 8 and had 11 rebounds and Leah Smith finished the game with 5 rebounds.

.