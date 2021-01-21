  1. Looking for alternator for a 91 dodge ram 5.2 v8 4×4 6097804960
  2. 8 hp evinrude outboard motor for parts $10. Toaster oven works great $10. Keurig coffee maker $15. Kerosene heater like new $40. 757-695-0402 leave a message
  3. Want to purchase a double barrel 410 or 20 gauge shotgun Have an ole stoneware crock blue cobalt, believe it’s West Virginia, no cracks or chips $150. I have 5 vintage wire clam baskets $100 for all 7573877506
  4. Taxidermy For Sale: (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox $300, (1) Whitetail Buck 6Point $ 50.00, 302-430–4645 / elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
  5. Need to have junk removed from my backyard. 5409030864
  6. Looking for rental, I have 2 well taken care of female cats. Can pay up to $625 per month. I work in Onley, trying to stay close to my work. Thank you. 7578946492
  7. LF someone who repairs LAMPS. 17579991664
  8. 2000 S10 pickup.2wd,5speed,4cyl. Has new clutch,new front suspension,good tires.Engine head gasket blown.300.00, 7578949842
  9. For sale, chair and a half with ottoman. Beige color, 1 year old. Paid $750 new, asking $350. Excellent condition.
  10. 4×8 Utility trailer needs a little tlc no title $150 firm large steamer trunk Large vintage tool box $100 very unique 3ft by 2 ft
  11. Used furnace, was used for 3 BR house, Worked last time was in use, $400. Washer, turns on when plugged up but haven’t tried with water, $200. Call 757-442-1385
  12. Twin mattress excellent condition $40 hardly used, King sized mattress and box spring $100, 7577872616
  13. 4 500 watt halogen spotlights several spare bulbs never used $40 a piece, 8940823
  14. Lf used outdoor surveillance system, Lf unwanted cinder blocks or bricks, 7577101489
  15. Lf hand held weights 5 to 10 pounds, 6657980
  16. 7578240046, Lf Large kerosene blow heater for garage.

