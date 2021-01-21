- Looking for alternator for a 91 dodge ram 5.2 v8 4×4 6097804960
- 8 hp evinrude outboard motor for parts $10. Toaster oven works great $10. Keurig coffee maker $15. Kerosene heater like new $40. 757-695-0402 leave a message
- Want to purchase a double barrel 410 or 20 gauge shotgun Have an ole stoneware crock blue cobalt, believe it’s West Virginia, no cracks or chips $150. I have 5 vintage wire clam baskets $100 for all 7573877506
- Taxidermy For Sale: (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox $300, (1) Whitetail Buck 6Point $ 50.00, 302-430–4645 / elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
- Need to have junk removed from my backyard. 5409030864
- Looking for rental, I have 2 well taken care of female cats. Can pay up to $625 per month. I work in Onley, trying to stay close to my work. Thank you. 7578946492
- LF someone who repairs LAMPS. 17579991664
- 2000 S10 pickup.2wd,5speed,4cyl. Has new clutch,new front suspension,good tires.Engine head gasket blown.300.00, 7578949842
- For sale, chair and a half with ottoman. Beige color, 1 year old. Paid $750 new, asking $350. Excellent condition.
- 4×8 Utility trailer needs a little tlc no title $150 firm large steamer trunk Large vintage tool box $100 very unique 3ft by 2 ft
- Used furnace, was used for 3 BR house, Worked last time was in use, $400. Washer, turns on when plugged up but haven’t tried with water, $200. Call 757-442-1385
- Twin mattress excellent condition $40 hardly used, King sized mattress and box spring $100, 7577872616
- 4 500 watt halogen spotlights several spare bulbs never used $40 a piece, 8940823
- Lf used outdoor surveillance system, Lf unwanted cinder blocks or bricks, 7577101489
- Lf hand held weights 5 to 10 pounds, 6657980
- 7578240046, Lf Large kerosene blow heater for garage.
