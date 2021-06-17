White on an episode of Shore Talk from September 17, 2020.

Retiring Accomack County Voter Registrar Patty White was recognized at Wednesday’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting for her years of exemplary service to the voters of the County. White is planning to retire at the end of the month. During her tenure as Voter Registrar, White helped usher in the new era of voting computers, replacing paper ballots. White also led the effort to move the Voter Registrar’s office from the Accomack County Circuit Court Building to the new Sawmill Park location on July 27, 2020. The move was necessary to allow space for equipment and booths for the early voting that occurred in the 2020 Presidential election .

White has worked at the Registrar’s Office since 1988 serving as Assistant Registrar and Deputy Registrar and assuming the Registrar’s position in 2013.

White, a 1968 graduate of Onancock High School is also a former member of the Accomack County School Board for 19 years. She and her husband Joe reside in Accomac.

The Board complemented White on her service following the move of the office to Sawmill Park. At an earlier meeting Supervisor Robert Crockett said that he has received several comments complementing the staff’s performance and the new office space at Sawmill Park. Supervisor Paul Muhly echoed those remarks and added a special thank you to Eastern Shore Post correspondent and former Chair of the Electoral Board, Nancy Duncan for her informative reply in that publication to several charges by the local Democratic Party on their web site that proved to be unfounded and were totally debunked. Duncan said of White, ” in the years we both attended state meetings with Patty, I was always told by her peers what a great job she was doing for the voters of Accomack County.”

