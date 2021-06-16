According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on June 15, 2021 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who has been assaulted and is in cardiac arrest at the Royal Farms in Onley, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival they discovered an unresponsive male subject sitting in a vehicle. The victim, David Anthony McCain, 30, of Onancock, Virginia was pronounced deceased on the scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Xzaviyor Snead, 19, of Painter, Virginia for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Snead is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied. The investigation is continuing.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, Melfa Volunteer Fire Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

