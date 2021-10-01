According to a report on WMDT.com, approximately 60 federal workers and contractors staged a protest outside the Wallops gate Tuesday concerning President Biden’s order mandating federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID by November 22 or risk termination.

According to the report, protestors claim they will not get vaccinated, and are fully prepared for repercussions.

Wallops employee Brenden Kettner said, “people are not going to let the government dictate what to do with their bodies and that means many are ready to walk. If all of them were to be let go, services at the facility like crucial resupplies of the International Space Station would be disrupted.”

Wallops Director of Communications Jeremy Eggers said that the mandate to protect federal workers isn’t meant to force staff away but to keep everyone healthy.

Eggers also said that no supervisor at Wallops is counting down the days to where disciplinary actions need to be implemented. “We hope those on the fence will seek credible information, or apply for a medical or religious accommodation that applies to get vaccinated.”

