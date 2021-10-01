1.LF female goat or female sheep 757-350-1080
2.TCL Roku 32in. TV w/ remote $80, black queen headboard and frame $70, FREE queen mattress 757-694-1635
3.LF CD player 757-709-4287
4.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478
5.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664
6.2 matching living room chairs $75 for both, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each, $45, all items negotiable 757-678-7483
7.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689
8.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074
9.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569
10.New HP desktop $300, printer $25, 3 ton floor Jack $250 757-894-1233
11.Black pearl necklace set, boys cleats size 3.5, gold party decorations 757-710-0132
12.1973 Chevy Nova (two door), 350 motor & transmission $3,500, 1987 El Camino w/ power locks & AC, all original 262 engine w/ 350 transmission $4,000, LF car carrier w/ open center 757-350-9497
13.21 speed bike, 700cc tires, in great condition $75 757-894-9842
14.2008 Chevy Malibu, Navy Blue, 4 new tires $1,400 757-694-5099
15.LF crack-corn maker 757-710-9474
16.1990’s Chevy 5.7 350 engine w/ transmission, 3.4in hardwood flooring $500 firm 757-709-9570 call anytime
17.LF Lower deck for craftsman XLT1200 757-505-6783
18.Shallow well pump & tank 1hp $100 757-710-7314
19.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
20.Dining room table, dark wood, extra leaf $75 757-678-6907
21.Cabinet, light brown oak, 4 shelves, 1 door $30, FREE lumber to anyone who wants it 757-787-7542
22.757-710-5238 Large electric water heater 50gal, like new, overflow switch $150, Whirlpool front loading washing machine $150, ~55gal Reptile tank w/ accessories $150 obo
23.757-678-5360 LF drum fish, ask for Bill
24.42in snapper rear rider grass cutter $500 757-710-0822
25.Self contained hot dog cart, 65in flatscreen TV, China closet 757-694-8625
26.brown Horse saddle $110, FREE pro ping pong table 757-336-5124
27.2002 Carolina Skiff 238, all aluminum trailer, 90hp Honda $11,000 757-619-8031
28.757-710-5426 LF heavy duty top loading clothes washing machine, LF heavy duty outdoor furniture, LF peaches