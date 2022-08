2. Two floating docks. 10 1/2 x 5 1/2. and 9 x 5/1/2. on upper Nassawadox Creek. Flotation by large plastic barrels. planking needs some work. Take one or both — free. Would have to be towed away. 757 442 2821

3. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287

4. over 100, 8 foot, 2 by 4s at $2.50 per piece

Fund raiser for Ukraine sale on household items, golfing equipment, hundreds of books and DVDs, tableware, furniture, antiques, holiday items, etc., etc. – 40 Market Street, Onancock. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 3 PM

718 916 9758

5. 42-inch Murray riding mower. Not pretty, but does the job and has a trailer hitch. Located in Pungoteague. $200.00 757 695 0294

6. 75′ LG flat screen tv for sale (brand new). Never used. $ 1,100. Serious callers only 757-387-2473 Call or text message anytime. 757 387 2473

7. LF HUBCAPS FOR A 1999 CROWN VICTORIA MUST FIR 15 INCH RIM 894-7003

8. L/f unwanted cars and trucks reasonably priced leave message if no answer 757 302 5082

9. BRINKMAN GAS GRILL EXC WHEELS AND PROPANE TANK AND HOOK UP $300 757-993-0625

10. JAZZY ELECTRIC SCOOTER/WHEEL CHAIR NEW BATTERY CHARGER $500..LF NINTENDO XBOX GAMES ETC… 709-0509

11. DOG CAGE AND DOG HOUSE…$150..757-709 1522

12. 2 PC LIVING ROOM SUIT $60 WEBER CHARCOAL GRILL LIKE NEWE $30 STUDENT DESK WITH CHAIR $25 665-4300 919-698-1532

13. 2 ACRES OF LEND W ELECT WATER AND SEWER PERMITS 710-8270 BET PARKSLEY AND LEMONT..

14. 757-710-5238 2005 BUICK RIVIERA SUV $600… ACRE OF LAND TURKEY RUN ROAD WATER AND SEWAGE APPROVED $29K READY FOR BUILDING… SCRAP METAL..EITHER BUY THE SCRAP METAL OR WILL TRADE FOR GRASS CUTTING…

15. FREE LUMBER… 3 TO 5 TRUCK LOADS…757-694-5028 IN BLOXOM..

16. 3 SETS VINYL WINDOWS 5 FT BY 29 1/2 WILL FIT JUST LIKE A WOODEN WINDOW

$50 FOR ALL 3 BRAND NEW 709-9255

17. LF RAKE FOR A 3 PT HITCH TRACTOR AND USED DOCK POLES LF BOAT TRAILER FOR 19 FT BOAT 607-437-4782

18. 100 OR MORE 8 FT 2 BY 4S.. $2.50 EA… 718-916-9758 FUND RAISER FOR UKRAINE 40 MKET ST ONANCOCK…SAT AND SUNDAY MANY ITEMS..

19… GUINEA BIRDS 757-817-4722

20… 2 FIBERGLASS FREE… 1 DINGY.. SAILBOAT… 12 FT… FREE..757-999-4670

.