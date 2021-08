According to Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason, Virginia Space has received a budget allotment from the State to build a multi-use hangar at the Melfa Airport.

Scoping discussions between the County and Va. Space are underway and the County is engaging engineers to provide Virginia Space with specifications for the project.

It is anticipated that Virginia Space will build the hangar to County specs and then lease it back to the County for its use and control.

