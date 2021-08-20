The 3rd Annual Onancock Volunteer Fire Department’s Croaker Classic was a big success Saturday in Onancock.

Coming in first place for the largest croaker caught at .85 pounds was Todd Arnold, followed by Josh Sauer with a .77 pounder and Keith Aydelotte in 3rd at .68 pounds.

Ashlyn Arnold won the Female Angler division with her .62 pound croaker and Will Hamilton took home top prize in the First Responder Division with a .53 pounder. The Youth Angler prize went to Aiden Lewis who brought in a .65 pounder.

Top prize for the largest non-croaker went to Tyler Fencin who caught at 25.43 pound cobia.

And the most important prize of the day went to angler Alex Herbert, who landed a whopping .09 pound croaker and in the process won the prize for smallest croaker.

The tournament raised over $20,000 for the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department.