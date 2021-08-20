The Economic Development Authority recently approved an application by Eastern Shore Microbes for an Economic Development Investment Program grant for $76,807. The money will be used in the expansion of the Belle Haven business. The $1.75 million expansion will require the acquisition of a nearby property. It is hoped the expansion will create an additional 15 jobs.

The Board of Supervisors must approve the recommendation of the EDA and is expected to do so during their September meeting.

Eastern Shore Microbes is a company that is developing clean and efficient water purification processes. Headed by Dr. Russell Vreeland, an expert in the microbial ecology of saline environments. He is the co-discoverer of the world’s oldest known bacteria, the 250 million year old Virgibacillus strains, extracted from ancient salt crystals found deep in a salt mine outside Carlsbad NM. He has also isolated living microbes from salt cores in Brazil and the oldest know DNA from 412 million year old salt from a Detroit Mine.

Dr. Vreeland is an active member of the community and volunteers with the US Coast Guard auxiliary often appearing on WESR with the auxiliary’s safe boating programs.

.