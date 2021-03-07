Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 66% since the peak, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. On January 19, Virginia had 2,823 individuals at one time in the Commonwealth’s hospitals, and that number fell to 958 currently on Sunday morning, a fall of more than 1,800 in less than two months.

The Eastern Shore reported five additional COVID test positives, with four in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 89 tests for a test positive rate of 5.6%.

Virginia reported 899 additional COVID-19 test positives with 264 additional probable cases.

14 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported with 63 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,929 tests for a test positive rate of 4.5%

.