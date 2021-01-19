The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, eight in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack also reported two additional hospitalizations and Northampton reported one additional. Deaths were unchanged in Accomack County, but Jon Richardson reported in this morning’s Coffee with Kelley interview he was anticipating another COVID-19 death this week for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 74 tests for a test positive rate of 12.1%.

So far, 1,275 people have been vaccinated in Accomack County with the first does and 66 have received both doses. In Northampton, 597 have received dose one and 35 have received both.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,427 additional COVDI-19 test positives Tuesday morning with 1,099 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 44 statewide to 2,823.

42 additional deaths were reported statewide with 17 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 25,428 tests for a test positive rate of 13.4%.

