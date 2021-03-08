Kemmie Mason Dize, Servant of God, 91, husband of Jackie Nordstrom Dize and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence. A native of Onley, VA, he was the son of the late Elmer Thomas Dize and the late Sarah Mason Dize. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge & Tunnel and a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three children, Kemmie M. Dize, Jr. of Newport News, VA, Lee B. Dize of Charlotte, NC, and Diane D. Hinman and her husband, Tony, of Chesapeake, VA; a sister, Peggy Dize Ward of South Carolina; a brother, Elmer Thomas Dize, Jr. and his wife, Joan, of Tasley, VA; two grandchildren, Ashley Osborne and her husband, Ray, of Suffolk, VA, and Amy Fulcher and her husband, Jason, of Maple, NC; and two great grandchildren, Adam Tyler Osborne and Reagan Elizabeth Osborne, both of Suffolk.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter and Associate Pastor Kit Laxton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

