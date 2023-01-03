The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies throughout Virginia.

The supplimental grants includes $150,155 to Northampton County for staffing, planning and assessments.

“These grants will support important flood protection and resilience efforts for inland and coastal communities across the Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “The impacts of flooding are felt across Virginia and Governor Youngkin continues to make resiliency and flood mitigation efforts a priority for this administration, as is evidenced by the additional $200 million proposed for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in his recent budget amendments to accelerate results for Virginians.”

“Providing applicants with an opportunity to refine their applications during the supplemental review period, along with the release of additional funds, allows Virginia to support critical projects now. We are looking forward to working with communities across Virginia as we develop the next round of the CFPF, and the initial round of the new Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in 2023,” said DCR Director Matthew Wells.

DCR administers the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund and grant program in cooperation with the Virginia Resources Authority.

The agency anticipates the release of a draft manual for CFPF Round 4 and the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund in the first quarter of 2023. Consistent with DCR’s commitment to transparency in resilience funding, the draft manuals will be placed on the Virginia Townhall website for a public comment period.

Prior grants on the Eastern Shore include $202,232 for Building and Resilience Planning for the town of Oyster, $47, 212 to the ANPDC for studying the impacts of climate change on crop planning and production producing an Ag study of the Eastern Shore, and $375,000 to the ANPDC for staffing, planning and assessments.