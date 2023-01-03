RICHMOND – After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The members of the 138th Basic Session began their eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy on Oct. 30, 2022.

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer(s) and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process. Collectively, the 138th Basic Session accounts for more than 200 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Kelsie Amanda Cobb and Brian K. Misener will both be assigned to the Melfa Barracks and will patrol mainly in Accomack County.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent remarked to the graduating class, “You entered the Academy with the invaluable experience of already understanding what it takes to serve and protect. You understand that to be a truly effective law-enforcement professional, there are certain lessons and virtues that can only come from within – integrity and attitude. Every day the citizens of the Commonwealth will depend on you to always be at your best. Even when, and especially when, others are at their worst. Integrity, fortitude and compassion are essential to safeguard those we have pledged to serve and protect.”

After graduation, the 138th will return to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area where each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.