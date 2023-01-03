When Congresswoman Elaine Luria was elected in 2018, one of the first things she did was tour the Eastern Shore. Tuesday was her last day in Congress and she closed out that phase of her career by coming to the Shore and leaving checks totaling $4,338,869. The money will go to the following: Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor – $250,000, Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project – $447,600, Exmore Sewage Collection System – $750,000, Little Machipongo River Dredging – $1,945,000, Wachapreague Sewer Line & Pump Station – $750,000 and Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion – $196,269

This was the second round of Community Project Funding awards. Last year, Rep. Luria secured more than $18.5 million in Community Project Funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia, including three projects on the Eastern Shore and the largest CPF award in the country of $8,245,000 for Accomack and Northampton Counties’ Regional Public Safety Radio Communications System.

Luria thanked her Eastern Shore representative Clara Vaughn for her work along with her predecessor Caroline Bott and the late Deborah Christie.

Today, congresswoman Jen Kiggans will be sworn in in Washington DC.