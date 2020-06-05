The Virginia Department of Health attributed five new COVID-19 cases to the Eastern Shore in Friday morning’s report. Accomack County reported three new cases, for an overall total of 969, and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 53 and 12.

Northampton County added two new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 249. Northampton also added two new COVID-19 hsopitalizations, for an overall total of 31, and deaths remained unchanged at 25.

30 tests were processed in these numbers by the Eastern Shore Health District. ShoreDailyNews.com has reached out to the ES Health District for confirmation on how many of the five are actual new cases.

Virginia reported 661 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Friday’s report, for an overall total of 46,281. 15 new probable COVID-19 cases were added, for a total of 2,251.

53 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, for an ovreall total of 4,978 with two fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 30. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report falling current hospitalization levels. Confirmed hospitalizations COVID-19 fell by 23 to 831 and pending result COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 36 for a total of 374.

12 new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, for an overall total of 1,350, and four fewer probable COVID-19 deaths were reported, for a new total of 103.

Virginia processed 10,168 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 6.5%. Virginia has processed 361,519 total tests.

