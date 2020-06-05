According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on June 3, 2020 at approximately 5:04 pm., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive elderly male sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Nandua High School.

Upon deputies arrival they observed an unresponsive elderly male sitting inside a Ford pick-up truck. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the male subject deceased.

The victim has been identified as James Jerome Kurz, 81, of Cape Charles, Virginia. The victim’s death was the result of preexisting medical complications.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Melfa Fire Rescue Company and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.