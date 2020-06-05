A private funeral service for Barbara Whitney of Dover, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,
Related Posts
Mrs. Nancy Crowell
September 26, 2018
Brianna Jade Merritt of Chincoteague Island
October 8, 2019
Bessie James
December 19, 2019
Ellen Maria Simpkins
December 26, 2019
Local Conditions
June 5, 2020, 11:14 am
Mostly cloudy
83°F
83°F
16 mph
real feel: 88°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 16 mph SW
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:42 am
sunset: 8:21 pm
2 hours ago
Nandua High School 2020 GraduationListen to the full audio of the 2020 Nandua High School Graduation, recorded on Thursday, June 4.