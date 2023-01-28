RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills Thursday that would have regulated abortions in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down on a party-line basis without debate after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated.

Thursday’s votes were not a surprise. Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to limit abortions, including a push by Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, said Senate Democrats had “solidified their extreme position.”

Porter said Democrats were acting against the will of Virginians who want “a reasonable compromise on abortion” in “advocating for abortion anytime and anywhere.”