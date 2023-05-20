RICHMOND — The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation is now accepting applications for $14.1 million in land conservation grants.

The foundation provides grants to support conservation in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

A total of $16 million for fiscal year 2024 was approved in the state budget adopted in 2023. Of that amount, $4 million automatically goes to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, leaving $12 million for VLCF grants. Another $2.1 million from previously awarded VLCF projects that came in under budget or have been withdrawn was added to that amount.

The program provides 50-50 matching grants for localities and nonprofit conservation entities. State agencies and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes may receive 100%.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

A virtual workshop for potential applicants is scheduled for June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and application will be posted at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/ land-conservation/vlcf .

In November 2022, the board awarded a record $14.9 million for the fiscal year 2023 grant round to fund 40 conservation projects and protect 1,347 acres of land across the commonwealth. For the first time, federally or state-recognized Indian tribes were eligible to apply. The Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe each received grant awards.

VLCF board members are appointed by the Governor, Senate and House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, who serves as chair, and the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.