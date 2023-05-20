RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded $2.4 million for statewide Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) as a component of the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Active Attack Program, which educates first responders and civilians on responding to active shooter emergencies.

ALEERT embraces a whole-of -Community approach by providing consistent, evidence-based training to all law enforcement agencies and civilians to neutralize and survive attacks. All law enforcement agencies, private and public learning institutions, and faith-based organizations are eligible to register for in-person trainings hosted statewide, or virtual course offerings.

This comprehensive approach to emergency response and recovery reinforces the fact that public safety responders are one part of the nation’s emergency management team and civilians can support response efforts when properly equipped with knowledge on what to do in active attack scenarios. The ALERRT program was named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the Commonwealth’s renewed commitment to ensuring Virginians and first responders are able to enroll in best-in-class courses that equip them with the skills they need to best respond to active attack events,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This program will build a culture of preparedness by increasing consistent and coordinated first responder training and civilian education.”

“Law enforcement and civilian participation in the ALERRT program will ensure our communities are provided with the best, state of the art training and research in how to prepare, respond, and recover from an active attack,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier.

“We want our law Enforcement Officers to be highly trained and ready to take action if they find themselves responding to an active shooter,” said DCJS Director Jackson Miller. “Officers trained to be Level 1 Active Attack responders will save lives with their quick and decisive response.”

The funding approved today will provide DCJS $1.55 million for one-time equipment acquisitions and three years of annual funding at $288,000 per year. This funding supports 16 law enforcement courses and 48 civilian courses annually.

DCJS plans to offer a number of different law enforcement active attack courses to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth, civilian courses and webinars, as well as develop an age-appropriate eLearning series for K-12 students on personal safety.

More information on the ALERRT program including upcoming courses offered is available at https://www.dcjs.virginia.gov/virginia-center-school-and-campus-safety/active-attack-program.