Melfa United Methodist Church 19444 Main Street, Melfa, VA, United States

There will be a YARD SALE Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 8 AM until 2 PM at Melfa United Methodist Church, 19444 Main Street in Melfa. Hot dogs with chips and drink will be on sale for $8.00. There will also be a white elephant table and a bake table. Table rental $10.00. Call 757-710-6306

May 20 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Northampton County YMCA 22257 Parsons Cir, Cape Charles, VA, United States

FREE Health Fair at Northampton County YMCA at 22257 Parson’s Circle in Cape Charles presented by the YMCA and Eastern Shore Rural Health and supported by the Community Partners of the Eastern Shore

May 20 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Dockside 2 Riverside Drive, Pocomoke City, MD, United States

Dock Jam – May 20, 2023 Headliner “Roots and Boots Tour” Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye Sold more then 23 Million Albums Combined Cold beer, orange crushes great food and tons of music and dancing you don’t want to miss it! Chair Seating – We will provide you a chair in the designated section

May 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

CCA Community Center for the Arts 6309 Church Street, Chincoteague Island, VA, United States

On the third Saturday of the month, the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance presents live music in an intimate setting. This month is a tribute to Joni Mitchell with these outstanding Eastern Shore musicians performing some of her most popular songs: Briar & Bramble: The Patch Brothers, The H Tones, David Nees, Logan Oluvic, Greg Shupe,

MAY 21 @ 5:00 PM

Craddockville United Methodist Church 33464 Boston Rd, Painter, VA, United States

The Craddockville United Methodist Men’s Group is hosting a Pentecost Sunday chili dinner on Sunday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at the church’s social hall. Pastor Carrie Talbott will share slides of her visit to the Holy Land, viewing the places where Jesus and his apostles traveled during their ministry.

Attendance is limited, and you must sign up to attend by sending an email to Jerry Phillips ([email protected]) or leaving a message on his home phone ((757) 442-5229).

Donations will be accepted.

May 21 @ 6:00 pm

New Church VA, United States

First Baptist Church of New Church will have a benefit hymn sing for the children’s camp in Romney, New Hampshire on Sunday, May 21st. Soup & sandwiches at 6pm and the hymn sing starts at 7pm. Guest singers will include Maisie Reed, James Ritch, Kirk Carmean and the Island Baptist Praise Team. All are invited