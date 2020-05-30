CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)-

University officials said in a statement Thursday that students will be allowed to return to the Charlottesville campus for the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 25. Administrators added that in-person classes will end by Thanksgiving and students won’t return again until January, in an effort to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said it’s still developing protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive for the coronavirus. University leaders said most classes will still be offered remotely.