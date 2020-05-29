A private Funeral service for Maurice Brumell, Sr. of Seaford, DE will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, DE. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
