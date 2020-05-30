Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has extended Virginia’s State of Emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely.

Friday afternoon, the Governor’s office sent out an amended version of Executive Order 51, which edited the original Executive Order 51 to remain in full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order.

The executive order implements by state agencies of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Emergency Operations Plan, as amended, along with other appropriate state plans, gives the Governor power to control price gouging, keeps the Virginia National Guard to activated State Active Duty and authorizes of a maximum of $10,000,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government mission assignments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The full amended Executive Order can be seen here.

