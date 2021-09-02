TEMPERANCEVILLE, Virginia, August 31, 2021 – Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville, Virginia, facility is helping students in Accomack County Public Schools be prepared for a great school year by joining the 12th Annual Edward Jones School Supply Drive, donating more than 247 backpacks filled with school essentials. This is the fifth year the Temperanceville facility’s team members have been involved with ensuring local children have the tools needed for a successful school year.

“Tyson Foods has always been an amazing partner and so generous to our community,” said Warren C. Holland, superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools. “We really appreciate Tyson giving our students the tools they need to start off the school year on a positive note.”

The company noted that the Temperanceville facility has been collecting school supplies since July. Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100-plus communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local public schools, their team members and families, and their plant communities.

“We are proud to contribute in meaningful ways that help meet the needs of the students at Accomack County Public Schools in the Temperanceville community. We’re honored to play a small part in ensuring the next generation has the tools they need to be successful and achieve their goals.” said Sidney Newman, complex manager of Tyson Foods in Temperanceville.