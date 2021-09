Accomack County reported nine test positives with six hospitalizations and no deaths as of Tuesday August 31. Northampton had four test positives, one hospitalization and no deaths for the same period of time.

The 7 day average for the number of test positives in Accomack is 16, for hospitalizations Accomack averaged two per day and one death per day. Northampton averaged five test positives per day, one hospitalization per day and 0 deaths per day.

