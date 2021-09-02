By Linda Cicoira

The man suspected in the Onancock murder of Brian Lee Daley earlier this year also was charged with crimes in Northampton County that happened the day before Daley’s death.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Jamar Beach, of Exmore, was set to go to trial in Northampton Circuit Court Monday, but the charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting in a public place, brandishing a firearm, shooting across a street or road, dumping trash, extortion, attempted extortion, and use of a firearm in a felony were continued until December. The crimes occurred March 6.

Forty-nine-year-old Daley, of Kerr Street, in Onancock, was murdered on March 7. In that case, Beach was listed in court records as living on Jackson Street, in Onancock, where Daley died. Beach was indicted in Accomack on counts of first- and second-degree murder of 49-year-old Daley, of Kerr Street, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery of Daley, displaying a firearm in a robbery, two counts of stealing a credit card, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Twenty-six-year-old Antoinette Waneta Satchell, of Onancock, was indicted on counts of first- and second-degree murder of Daley, robbery, and two charges of credit card larceny in connection with the March 7 incident.

She was not charged with the Northampton incidents. However, she was indicted on counts of attempted second-degree murder and malicious wounding of Keller resident, Ray (Buddy) Harrison Barnes, who was beaten and stabbed on March 6. Sixty-three-year-old Barnes reportedly bought crack from Satchell and a man who has not been identified. They later returned and the man allegedly beat Barnes with a baseball bat and Satchell allegedly stabbed him. Beach was not charged in connection with the Barnes incident.

